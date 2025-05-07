Man accused of stabbing San Jose police officer facing attempted murder charges

A man suspected of stabbing a San Jose police officer during a confrontation Tuesday morning is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, police said.

In an update Wednesday, police released additional details about the incident, which stemmed from a disturbance at the Target store on the 500 block of Coleman Avenue around 9:50 a.m.

Police said a caller told officers that an intoxicated male suspect armed with a machete pointed the weapon at security. He dropped the machete as he fled the scene.

When the first officer arrived in the area, police said the suspect brandished another knife before fleeing across Autumn Parkway into an open field. Two other officers pursued the suspect on foot.

During the pursuit, the officers attempted to take the suspect into the custody after he slipped and fell. The suspect then stabbed one of the officers in the upper arm.

Police said the suspect continued to resist arrest but was eventually disarmed following what was described as a "significant struggle."

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said the officer, who has about 2.5 years of experience, underwent surgery.

"Every day, our officers put themselves in harm's way to protect others. This violent attack is a stark reminder of that reality," police chief Paul Joseph said in a statement. "We're grateful our injured officer is expected to recover, and thankful he was able to intervene before anyone else was harmed."

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Eli Scott, was treated at a local hospital. After being released from the hospital, he was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder of two police officers, violently resisting arrest, assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a weapon.

Police said Scott had an "extensive criminal history."

Eli Scott, who is suspected of stabbing a San Jose police officer during a confrontation on May 6, 2025. San Jose Police Department

"It is horrifying to imagine walking into a Target and running into a man with a machete," Mayor Matt Mahan said about the incident. "Because of the dangerous actions of someone who clearly needed to be behind bars or in secure treatment, a San Jose police officer is in the hospital instead of on patrol."

The mayor went on to say, "As I pray for his swift recovery, I'm asking: how many more first responders need to be injured before our county and state expand the mental health and addiction treatment facilities we need?"

According to jail records, Scott is being held without bail. His next court appearances are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective MacInnes of the department's Assault Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4161.