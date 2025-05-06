San Jose Police officer stabbed during confrontation with armed suspect

A San Jose police officer has been taken to a hospital after being stabbed during a confrontation with an armed suspect Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Coleman Avenue and West Taylor Street around 9:50 a.m. on reports of a disturbance with a weapon.

Police said the suspect had brandished a machete at an armed security guard at a business. The suspect then discarded the machete before fleeing the area on foot.

Once police arrived, officers found the suspect nearby and attempted to take him into custody. During the confrontation, the suspect stabbed an officer in the arm.

Both the officer and suspect were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening-injuries.

Police did not reveal the suspect's identity. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to officers.