Watch CBS News
Crime

San Jose Police officer stabbed during confrontation with armed suspect

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now afternoon edition 5-6-25
PIX Now afternoon edition 5-6-25 07:18

A San Jose police officer has been taken to a hospital after being stabbed during a confrontation with an armed suspect Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Coleman Avenue and West Taylor Street around 9:50 a.m. on reports of a disturbance with a weapon.

Police said the suspect had brandished a machete at an armed security guard at a business. The suspect then discarded the machete before fleeing the area on foot.

Once police arrived, officers found the suspect nearby and attempted to take him into custody. During the confrontation, the suspect stabbed an officer in the arm.

Both the officer and suspect were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening-injuries.

Police did not reveal the suspect's identity. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to officers.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.