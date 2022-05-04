San Jose police investigate two different shootings that injured 3 men

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) - San Jose police investigated two separate shootings early Wednesday, according to their social media.

The report of the first shooting came in at 11:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Williamsburg Drive, where officers found two men who had been shot but who are expected to survive their injuries.

The second call arrived at 11:35 p.m. Officers responding to the 100 block of Gramercy Place found one man who is also expected to survive his gunshot wounds.

Police said they are investigating motives and are working to identify suspects.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.