San Jose police confirm March fatal shooting suspect in custody in Chicago

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Monday confirmed a suspect in a fatal shooting in late March is in custody after being arrested in Chicago last month.

On March 27 at approximately 2:44 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting the area of South 4th Street and East San Carlos Street. Arriving officers located an adult male suffering from at least one gun shot wound. Arriving paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 27-year-old Jacqui Amir Biggins. The fatal shooting was San Jose's fourth homicide of 2022.

That shooting near the San Jose State University campus happened less than 30 minutes before a second unrelated incident just yards away.

That incident, an altercation at La Victoria Taqueria that involved a physical struggle over a gun, led to an officer-involved shooting of K'aun Green, the man who wrestled the firearm away from a second individual. The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation.

San Jose police homicide detectives conducted a long, multi-state investigation into the fatal shooting and identified 31-year-old Ronnel Spencer as a suspect in the homicide. On May 15, Spencer was taken into custody by Chicago police officers for domestic violence and firearms related charges. Spencer is a resident of Cook County in Chicago, Illinois.

San Jose homicide suspect Ronnel Spencer. SJPD

Police did not say when Spencer would be extradited back to San Jose to face charges in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Bagon #3589 or Detective Ancelet #4173 of the San José Police Department's Homicide unit at 408-277-5283 or e-mail 3589@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4173@sanjoseca.gov.