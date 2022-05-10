SJPD releases new footage of March police shooting of K'aun Green; officer identified

SAN JOSE -- San Jose police released new information Tuesday about the officer shooting in March of K'aun Green at a restaurant, including additional police bodycam video and the name of the officer involved.

The shooting happened on March 27 following a brawl between two groups of people inside La Victoria Taqueria on E. San Carlos St. between S. 4th St. and S. 3rd St., just minutes after a deadly shooting just yards away.

On Tuesday, the officer who shot Green was identified as Mark McNamara, a four-year veteran of the department.

At the time of the shooting, police believed the disturbance inside the restaurant was related to the prior homicide in which the gunman was still at large. When Green emerged from the restaurant holding a gun after disarming a man who had wielded it in the restaurant, McNamara opened fire after police said he did not immediately heed officers' orders to drop the weapon. Green's attorney said officers did not give his client any time or opportunity to comply with the orders.

The former Oakland McClymonds High School football player who now plays for Contra Costa College is recovering after being shot four times and has filed a federal suit against San Jose.

The video released Tuesday includes additional officer bodycam footage as well as surveillance video, bystander video, and previously released bodycam video.

Surveillance video from the restaurant showed a violent and chaotic situation inside the restaurant between two groups of men. One man appeared to start a fight with Green until Green is seen taking him to the ground and delivering a series of punches to his head.

The additional bodycam footage released Tuesday show what the officers were seeing as they walked up to the restaurant's entrance. Green was holding the gun he had wrested away in his left hand and was backing out of restaurant as officers arrived, still fending off two people trying to take the gun from him.

Officers' are heard giving orders to drop the gun, and the video shows Green turning to look toward officers just before McNamara opens fire. Green was hit twice in his left arm, once in his left knee, and once in his abdomen.

The person who originally brought the weapon to the restaurant, 30-year-old Bryan Carter of East Palo Alto, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and is currently out on bail.