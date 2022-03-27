UPDATE: San Jose Police Investigate Separate Homicide, Officer-Involved Shooting

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- San Jose Police on Sunday said an early morning homicide and an officer-involved shooting that took place a few minutes later at a nearby restaurant were unrelated.

A man was shot to death at about 2:44 a.m. at South Fourth and East San Carlos streets. The motive and circumstances of it are under investigation. The suspect is unidentified and remains at large.

The victim's identity is still being confirmed by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office, which will then notify next of kin.

This is the city's fourth homicide of 2022.

At 3:11 a.m., officers at the homicide scene saw people fleeing from La Victoria Taqueria, a block away on East San Carlos Street. Officers went to the restaurant and saw a man pointing a gun at someone. One of them then shot him. The suspect, who hasn't been identified, is expected to survive.

"I wasn't really surprised but it was -- when you see police -- it's very concerning," said Gabriel Quihuiz, a San Jose resident who lives nearby. "It's just a recipe for mayhem, it's fairly common to see fights unfold around these parts of San Jose."

"I think there's something going on every weekend ... but again there's always something going on and it gets pretty rowdy out here," said Yesenia Mendiola who lives close to the shootings. "It's scary to walk by yourself because anything can happen and, like, you see it. Anything can happen when you're by yourself."

"A lot of things happening within minutes of each other, half a block from each other. We have detectives out here working this case. A lot more details to come," San Jose police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department's Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or by visiting www.svcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters that share information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.

