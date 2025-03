A standoff at a San Jose business ended with officers arresting a suspect on Saturday morning, police said.

Around 5:30 a.m., police went to a business on the 2000 block of Lincoln Avenue for reports of a possible burglary in progress.

Once officers arrived, they set up a perimeter around the business, believing the suspect was still inside the store.

The standoff continued until around 8 a.m.

Police said they arrested a suspect.