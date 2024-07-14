San Jose police arrest Seattle man on suspicion of human trafficking

A 42-year-old Seattle resident was arrested on Monday on suspicion of commercial sex trafficking in San Jose.

San Jose Police allege the man met someone he believed to be an adult female online and came to California intending to exploit her for commercial sex trafficking.

The arrest stems from what San Jose Police Department Human Trafficking Task Force (HTTF) describes as pimping and pandering investigation which began on July 1.

Police said the man arrived in San Jose on Monday to allegedly meeting the woman to engage in commercial sex trafficking. The SJPD Special Operations M.E.R.G.E. Unit, METRO Unit, and VCET Unit aided

Police are asking that anyone with information about this case or human trafficking related tips is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department Special Victims Unit Human Trafficking Task Force at 408-537-1999 or email stopslavery@sanjoseca.gov.

The associated case number is 24-153-0640.