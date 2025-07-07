San Jose pedestrian succumbs to injuries days after getting hit by car

A woman who was hit and severely injured by a vehicle in San Jose last month died from her injuries at a hospital, police said on Monday.

The collision happened on June 28 at about 6:32 a.m. in the area of W. Taylor Street and Spring Street next to Guadalupe Gardens Park. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that a gray 2022 Tesla Type X was heading west on W. Taylor Street when it hit a woman crossing Taylor heading south from Spring Street.

The woman was walking in a marked crosswalk when she was hit, police said. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later stabilized.

The adult male driver remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation, police said. There was no word on whether speed or driver impairment was a factor in the collision.

On Monday, the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office advised the police department that the pedestrian had succumbed to her injuries on July 4 and was pronounced dead. The Coroner's Office withheld the victim's identity until family members were notified.

Police said it was the city's 14th fatal collision and 14th traffic death of 2025. It was also the seventh pedestrian fatality of 2025.

Anyone with information on this investigation was urged to contact Detective Bowen #4461 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4461@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.