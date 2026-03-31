Missing San Jose man feared dead after decomposed body found in vehicle

A decomposed body found inside a vehicle in East San Jose may be connected to the disappearance of a man who was reported missing, police said.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on March 21, officers were called to Francis Drive and McKee Road following a report of "suspicious circumstances." In a vehicle, police located a body that was described a "severely" decomposed.

Following the discovery, the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner took the body, who remains unidentified.

(Inset) Aldama Refugio Jr., who was last seen in early 2026, and his red 2010 Nissan Frontier pickup. Police said a body found in a vehicle in East San Jose on March 21, 2026 may be linked to Refugio's disappearance. San Jose Police Department

Police said the vehicle's registered owner, identified as 40-year-old Aldama Refugio Jr. of San Jose, was reported missing after he was last seen in early 2026. San Jose police investigators believe foul play may be involved.

Officers recovered a red two-door Nissan Frontier pickup associated with Refugio as part of the investigation.

Police urge anyone who may have seen Refugio, the vehicle or who may have other information to contact Detective Sgt. Taylor or Detective Van Brande of the department over email or by calling 408-504-1326.