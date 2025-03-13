Central Valley pair arrested following armed robberies of massage parlors in San Jose, Milpitas

Police in San Jose announced the arrests of two people from the Central Valley in connection with armed robberies targeting massage parlors in the area.

In a statement Thursday, officers said the arrests followed an incident at a massage parlor on the 2000 block of Story Road in East San Jose on the night of Jan. 20.

According to a preliminary investigation, a male suspect entered the business and paid for a massage. Immediately after, a second male suspect entered and demanded money from two women who worked at the business.

Police said the first suspect forced the women into different rooms and held them against their will, while the second suspect took cash and other items from the victims. Both men fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a third suspect before officers arrived.

Robbery detectives launched an investigation and identified 20-year-old Damauriae Greene and 20-year-old Shyanne Real, both of Fresno, as two of the three suspects. The investigation also revealed that Greene was linked to similar robberies in Milpitas and other cities.

(L-R) Damauriae Greene and Shyanne Real, who have been arrested by San Jose police in connection with armed robberies of massage parlors. San Jose Police Department

Detectives obtained arrest and search warrants for the suspects.

On Tuesday, officers located Greene and Real in Fresno. Police said a search of a home yielded evidence of a crime, along with a replica firearm.

Greene and Real were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of armed robbery and kidnapping. Jail records show they are being held without bail and are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Marte of the department's Robbery Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4166.