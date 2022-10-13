San Jose library program helps working mom earn her high school diploma decades later

SAN JOSE -- A working mom in the South Bay took an unusual path to getting her high school diploma, a road that was over four decades in the making.

If you thought high school was tough in your teens, try waiting a few decades and doing the work while holding down a job and taking care of children.

San Jose high school program graduate Corine Rath. CBS

Corina Rath of San Jose faced a life detour of 42 years en route to her diploma.

"I'm proud of myself. And I don't think I've ever been proud of myself like I am today," said Rath.

As a young teen, Corina was a good student. She was even voted funniest and most popular. But to borrow a line from John Lennon, life is what happens to you when you're busy making other plans.

"Dropped out when I was 16 and had a baby. And I kept trying to go back to school. I don't think I had the support I needed," she remembered.

For years, Rath tried to do it on her own, taking courses whenever and wherever she could.

As if studying wasn't hard enough, she did it during the pandemic while caring for Chris, her newly adopted toddler with special needs.

She took the GED and high school equivalency test four times, and every time she failed.

"I felt like I'm never going to do it. I'm never going to be able to get my high school diploma," said Rath. "There's just no way. You feel bad about yourself. You don't feel worthy."

Reality hit when Corina was working at a cafe.

She was looking for a better paying job and saw many of them required one thing in particular.

"I would have to have a high school diploma. I couldn't do that. That's kinda scary. At my age, I have to work. I ain't got no rich husband," she said with a laugh.

So, beaten down and demoralized but still determined, Rath found herself at the MLK Library in downtown San Jose. It turned out their high school diploma program has a 72% success rate, the highest in the state.

"It's not the most difficult thing in the world. You're gonna be able to do it, as long as you put in the time," said Patrick Schroeder, who worked with Corina as her tutor.

Schroeder, who now lives in New York, said they met at least once a week, three hours at a time, for nearly a year. He said she initially came in with no confidence, and plenty of shame.

"I think that's part of the growth that happens with people who join this program. They show their potential to move past traumatic circumstances and move and be the best people they can be," explained Schroeder.

Not to mention, she took online classes, did homework, and ran a busy household.

Catherine McBain helps run the literacy program at the library and knew Rath had a lot on her plate.

"I thought, you know, I couldn't do it," said McBain."I couldn't do it! And I was like, 'I'm gonna pray for Corina. Everything we could put in place to support you, we were going to. But you had to do the work.'"

"Some days, we're beaten down by other people, and feel like we're not worthy," said Rath. "And you come here and you see a person smiling and positive. And you want to come back."

Dawn Coppin is the head of the San Jose Library Foundation. Thanks to donations and grants, the classes are for free for all San Jose residents.

Since 2016, they've helped 143 graduates. And because high school graduates also earn higher wages, Rath now has a job as a caregiver and has nearly doubled her pay.

"I absolutely would say that the more people who go through the career online high school program through the San Jose Public Library makes San Jose as a city a stronger, more vibrant and thriving place for us all," said Coppin.

When asked what she wants to tell everyone out there who might be doubting themselves, Rath said, "Don't. Go for it. A failure is if you don't try. Then you fail. But you get up and you try. That's what matters. Keep going, you can do it. It's going to be worth it at the end."