San Jose multi-vehicle injury crash on northbound I-880 closes lanes

CHP issued a severe traffic alert Tuesday morning following a multi-vehicle crash in San Jose involving a motorcycle and injuries shut down northbound lanes of I-880 for an hour, authorities said.

The collision was reported at around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday morning on northbound I-880 at CA-82 just south of the Alameda in San Jose, according to CHP. The left lanes were blocked by the crash, CHP said.

Crash in #SanJose on northbound #Interstate880 at the Alameda. Only the right lane is open. Traffic is stop and go from northbound #Highway17 at Camden Ave in #Campbell. #KCBSTraffic 📸CalTrans pic.twitter.com/ij97Ol1MsC — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) February 11, 2025

Authorities did not provide any details on the number of vehicles involved or the seriousness of the injuries.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. All lanes had reopened as of 9:20 a.m.