San Jose multi-vehicle injury crash on northbound I-880 closes lanes
CHP issued a severe traffic alert Tuesday morning following a multi-vehicle crash in San Jose involving a motorcycle and injuries shut down northbound lanes of I-880 for an hour, authorities said.
The collision was reported at around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday morning on northbound I-880 at CA-82 just south of the Alameda in San Jose, according to CHP. The left lanes were blocked by the crash, CHP said.
Authorities did not provide any details on the number of vehicles involved or the seriousness of the injuries.
Motorists were advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. All lanes had reopened as of 9:20 a.m.