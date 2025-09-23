Watch CBS News
2-alarm San Jose house fire threatens neighboring homes

Carlos E. Castañeda
Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a house in San Jose on Tuesday afternoon that was threatening the neighboring homes, authorities said.

The fire burned a single-family home on Peachtree Lane west of Bascom Avenue in the Cory neighborhood between Newhall and W. Hedding Streets.

The San Jose Fire Department said the initial call came in at 2:50 p.m. and also involved a utility pole on fire with downed power lines.

Pacific Gas and Electric was on the scene at 3:19 p.m.

Traffic in the area was being impacted and people were being urged to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

