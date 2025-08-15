San Jose police arrest 3 suspects in separate homicides

Three suspects are in custody for three recent San Jose homicides, including one suspect who was arrested in Colorado, the department said Friday.

Kevin Le was being sought for a deadly shooting on April 1 at a home in the Mayfair neighborhood of East San Jose. The 25-year-old San Jose resident was one of five suspects in the shooting. Police arrested two suspects in June and identified a third suspect already in custody in an unrelated case. A fourth suspect was arrested on July 14 in San Jose, and earlier this month, police announced Le was still at large.

Kevin Le San Jose Police Department

After seeking the public's assistance on social media, detectives received a tip that Le was in the state of Colorado, police said in a press statement Friday. U.S. Marshals located and arrested Le in Colorado on August 11 and he will be extradited back to San Jose to be booked on a murder charge, police said.

On August 4, officers responded to a call about a fight in the parking lot of a business on Story Road between Adrian Way and Jackson Avenue in East San Jose. They found a man who had been stabbed, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Friday that on the same day, officers identified a person of interest and located him in the city.

Detectives confirmed that the person of interest, 45-year-old Marino Diaz of San Jose, was the person responsible for the homicide, police said. Diaz was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for murder.

Marino Diaz San Jose Police Department

On Sunday evening, a man was found dead inside a home in the Roundtable neighborhood of South San Jose. Police said it appeared the man had been beaten to death, and a suspect was arrested at the scene. On Friday, police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Jerry Cao of San Jose and said he was booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail for murder.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation.

Jerry Cao San Jose Police Department

There have been 18 homicides in the city of San Jose in 2025. Police asked anyone with information about these cases to contact the department's homicide unit at 408-277-5283.