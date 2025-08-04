Fatal stabbing in East San Jose follows early-morning fight

A fight in a parking lot in San Jose early Monday morning led to a fatal stabbing, police said.

The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that it received a call at about 2:33 a.m. of a fight in a parking lot on Story Road between Adrian Way and Jackson Avenue in East San Jose.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed at least once and was not conscious or breathing, police said. Medics arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. The unknown suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

The Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner withheld the victim's identity until family members were notified. The incident was being investigated as the city's 17th homicide of 2025.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Martinez #3934 or Detective Jize #4324 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit by email at 3934@sanjoseca.gov, 4324@sanjoseca.gov, or by phone at 408-277-5283.