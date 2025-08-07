San Jose police arrest 4, seek 5th suspect in deadly shooting

Police in San Jose announced four arrests and are searching for a fifth suspect following a deadly shooting in East San Jose earlier this year.

On the early morning hours of April 1, officers were called to a home on Sunset Court on reports of a shooting. Officers located an adult male victim with at least one gunshot wound.

Medical personnel were called to the scene and performed life-saving measures. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and died.

Following the shooting, police said the department's Homicide Unit detectives identified five suspects and obtained arrest warrants.

(L-R) Lawrence Eti, Rodolfo Lopez Pinon, Irma Ordonez and Michael Tran, who were arrested on suspcion of murder in connection with an April 1, 2025 shooting on Sunset Court in East San Jose. San Jose Police Department

On June 3, police said they arrested two suspects, identified as 36-year-old Lawrence Eti and 27-year-old Irma Ordonez, both of San Jose. A third suspect, identified as 34-year-old Rodolfo Lopez Pinon of San Jose, was already in custody in an unrelated case.

Police arrested a fourth suspect, identified as 43-year-old Michael Tran of Las Vegas, on July 14 in San Jose.

All four suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder.

In a statement Thursday, police said they are still looking for a fifth suspect in the deadly shooting, identified as Kevin Le.

Kevin Le, a suspect San Jose police are looking for in connection with a deadly shooting on Sunset Court on April 1, 2025. San Jose Police Department

Anyone who may know Le's whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Van Den Broeck or Detective Estantino of the department's homicide unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.