18-year-old man arrested in fatal stabbing of teenage boy in East San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a stabbing in San Jose over the weekend that left a 16-year-old boy dead and another man injured.

The stabbing happened at about 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way in East San Jose. Officers arrived to find two victims suffering from at least one stab wound each, police said.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals. At around 11 a.m., police confirmed the teen victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The adult victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

In a press release Monday, San Jose police said that detectives determined Michael Obiols was the primary suspect in the homicide. He was taken into custody at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday near his home on Remington Way.

Michael Obiols San Jose Police Department

Obiols was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on one count of homicide.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident were still under investigation. Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Barragan #4106 or Detective Ramirez #4201 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 4106@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4201@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.

The teenager's identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after his family is notified. He was the 26th homicide victim in San Jose this year.