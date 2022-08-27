Watch CBS News
Young man dies after being stabbed in San Jose; city's 2022 homicide count now 26

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A juvenile died in San Jose Saturday after being stabbed overnight, the San Jose Police Department tweeted.

Officers said someone stabbed the young man around 1:36 a.m. near the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

At around 11 a.m., the department tweeted again to say the victim had died. He was the 26th homicide victim this year.

Police had not yet provided any details about the suspects or motives but said that a press release is coming.

First published on August 27, 2022 / 11:42 AM

