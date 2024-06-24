San Jose police search for suspect, seek ID of man killed in homeless camp

Police in San Jose on Monday released a photo of a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting last month at a homeless camp, and said they are also seeking to identify the victim.

The shooting was reported about 5:45 p.m. on May 9 at the camp, near McLaughlin Avenue and Interstate Highway 280.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Detectives identified Joseph "Jo Jo" Martinez as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. He is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 115 pounds, with a teardrop tattoo on his face.

Joseph "Jo Jo" Martinez, who is suspected of fatally shooting a man at a homeless encampent in San Jose on May 9, 2024. San Jose Police Department

Police are also hoping someone will help identify the victim, described as an East Indian man, between 30 to 34 years old, 6 feet tall, weighing about 141 pounds, with straight black hair and a tattoo of a trident on the right arm.

Police said the victim was known in the area as "Kumar" and is believed to have gone to school in San Jose between 2006 and 2010.

Anyone who can help with the identification of the victim and the arrest of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Taylor #4257 and Detective Harrington #4365 of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 4257@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4365@sanjoseca.gov at 408-277-5283.