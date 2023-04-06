Suspect arrested in San Jose home invasion linked to multiple violent crimes

SAN JOSE -- A suspect in a San Jose home invasion has been linked to a series of violent crimes throughout the city, police announced Thursday.

On March 31, officers responded to the 40 block of Muller Place just north of W. San Carlos St. in the Shasta-Hantchett Park neighborhood on a report of an armed home invasion. San Jose Police said officers flooded the area and found a suspect based on the victim's description.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old San Jose resident Rafael Morataya, was taken into custody without incident. Police said he was in possession of a tool that resembled a firearm.

Rafael Morataya San Jose Police Department

Robbery detectives were later able to associate Morataya to several violent crimes in the city between March 18 and March 31, including carjacking, robbery, attempted robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and one incident in which the suspect attempted to lure a 16-year-old girl into a carjacked vehicle, according to police.

Morataya was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for multiple felony crimes.

Police urged anyone with information about the cases or similar incidents to contact Detective Hernandez #4392 of the San José Police Department's Robbery Unit at 4392@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166.