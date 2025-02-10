San Jose high school employee arrested on child pornography charges

Police in San Jose on Monday confirmed the recent arrest of a Kathleen MacDonald High School employee for possession of child sexual abuse materials, according to authorities.

A press release issued Monday afternoon by the San Jose Police Department detailed the investigation into the suspect's behavior that led to his arrest. According to police, between November of 2024 and last month, the department's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) / Child Exploitation Detail (CED) Task Force conducted an investigation regarding a suspect who was observed downloading and distributing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) from his Cupertino residence.

San Jose child porn suspect Sherman Cater III San Jose Police Department

On January 27, detectives identified 38-year-old Cupertino resident Sherman Cater III as the primary suspect in the case. During the course of the investigation, detectives determined Cater was employed as an active paraeducator at Kathleen MacDonald High School located on the 3500 block of Zanker Rd. in San Jose. Detectives immediately obtained a search warrant for his residence.

The following day, detectives located and developed probable cause to arrest Cater. During the search of his residence, ICAC forensic officers located and seized devices that contained child sexual abuse material. The suspect was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for possession of child sexual abuse material, police said. The release noted that the school district was notified of the investigation at the time of the arrest and has fully cooperated with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Minten #4269 of the San Jose Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) / Child Exploitation Detail (CED) Task Force via email: 4269@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4102. Anonymous crime tips can be submitted using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. If information submitted leads to an arrest, individuals are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.