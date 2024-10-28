San Jose police arrest 8 people suspected in gang-related violence

Eight people, including two juveniles, have been arrested in connection with gang-related violence in San Jose, police said Monday.

According to officers, the suspects were arrested between Oct. 15 and 17, following an investigation into multiple violent crimes dating back to November of last year. The crimes included assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking, robbery and illegal firearm possession.

"The preliminary investigations revealed these cases were gang-related or motivated, and not only targeted rival gang members, but also community members in the Loma Verde and Cadillac/Winchester neighborhoods," police said in a statement.

Detectives with the Gang Investigations Unit said they linked the crimes to a "known violent gang" and identified the suspects. Arrest and search warrants were also obtained.

As police executed the warrants, detectives said they obtained evidence, along with live ammunition and a fully automatic submachine gun.

(Clockwise from top left) Josue Castro, Jonathan Rodriguez, Daniel Romo, Luis Arizmendi-Bravo, Erick Curiel and Joe Maldonado were arrested between Oct. 15 and Oct. 17, 2024 following an investigation into gang-related violence in San Jose. Two unidentified juveniles were also arrested. San Jose Police Department

The adult suspects are identified as 22-year-old Josue Castro, 26-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez, 21-year-old Daniel Romo, 20-year-old Luis Arizmendi-Bravo, 21-year-old Joe Maldonado and 19-year-old Erick Curiel.

Police said the juvenile suspects are 16-year-old and 17-year-old males. Their names were not released due to their ages.

All eight suspects are San Jose residents.

The adult suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail, while the two teens were booked into juvenile hall.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to contact the department's Gang Investigation Unit by calling 408-277-3835.