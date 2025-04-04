San Jose Fire finds no victims after partial roof collapse at industrial building

Fire personnel in San Jose are searching for possible victims at the scene a partial roof collapse Friday afternoon at a South Bay recycling facility.

While authorities initially did not provide any information about the incident, chopper video showed the roof of a warehouse space that had collapsed at a business located at 215 Leo St. in an industrial area near the city's Spartan Keyes neighborhood.

A roof collapse at a building in a San Jose industrial neighborhood. CBS News Bay Area

There were at least seven San Jose Fire Department units at the scene of the incident.

San Jose Fire later confirmed in a post on X that authorities received a call about the collapse shortly after 3 p.m. Firefighter were able to confirm that all recycling center employees are accounted for, but did not know if other patrons were inside.

#SJFD firefighters are on scene of a collapse at a recycling center on the 200 block of Leo Ave. Confirmed all employees are accounted for but unknown if other patrons are inside. Initial search was clear. Drones and search dogs are being requested.



TOC: 3:07pm pic.twitter.com/jWr3RGDbz0 — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) April 4, 2025

While the initial search was clear, fire officials have requested drones and search dogs to assist with the incident.

The business listed at 215 Leo is ATT Recycling, Inc., which is doing business as Leo Recycle, a certified local recycling site.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., fire officials posted an update on X, saying drones were deployed for visual and thermal reconnaissance of the debris pile, eventually determining that no one was trapped.

Crews then began to demobilize and incident is deemed under control. There was no word as to the cause of the roof collapse from officials.