San Jose Fire finds no victims after partial roof collapse at industrial building

By
Dave Pehling
Website Managing Editor, CBS Bay Area
Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.
Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Fire personnel in San Jose are searching for possible victims at the scene a partial roof collapse Friday afternoon at a South Bay recycling facility.

While authorities initially did not provide any information about the incident, chopper video showed the roof of a warehouse space that had collapsed at a business located at 215 Leo St. in an industrial area near the city's Spartan Keyes neighborhood.   

San Jose building roof collapse
A roof collapse at a building in a San Jose industrial neighborhood. CBS News Bay Area

There were at least seven San Jose Fire Department units at the scene of the incident. 

San Jose Fire later confirmed in a post on X that authorities received a call about the collapse shortly after 3 p.m. Firefighter were able to confirm that all recycling center employees are accounted for, but did not know if other patrons were inside. 

While the initial search was clear, fire officials have requested drones and search dogs to assist with the incident.  

The business listed at 215 Leo is ATT Recycling, Inc., which is doing business as Leo Recycle, a certified local recycling site.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., fire officials posted an update on X, saying drones were deployed for visual and thermal reconnaissance of the debris pile, eventually determining that no one was trapped. 

Crews then began to demobilize and incident is deemed under control. There was no word as to the cause of the roof collapse from officials.

Dave Pehling

