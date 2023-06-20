Acquaintance arrested in fatal downtown San Jose stabbing

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose announce that an acquaintance was arrested in the deadly stabbing of a man in the city's downtown over the weekend.

Around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to a building on the 200 block of Bassett Street on reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. His identity is being withheld pending confirmation and notifying next of kin.

Police said the incident was the city's 17th homicide of 2023.

In an update Tuesday, police said a preliminary investigation determined that the possible suspect was known to the victim and was likely still inside the building. Shortly after, the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident.

Police said the suspect has since been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of homicide. The suspect's identity was not immediately available.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing remain under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Varela or Detective Montoya of the department's homicide unit by email or by calling 408-277-5283.