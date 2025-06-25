1 dead, 1 injured in San Jose stabbing; suspect arrested

One person was stabbed to death and another was injured following a confrontation in San Jose on Tuesday, and a suspect was arrested, authorities said.

The San Jose Police Department said in a press release Wednesday that the incident happened on Alvernaz Drive in Ramblewood/Tuers neighborhood of South San Jose, just west of U.S. Highway 101 and south of E. Capitol Expressway. Officers responded at about 10 p.m. to a report of a stabbing at a home and arrived to find two men who had each been stabbed at least once, police said.

Officers were also informed that the suspect was still inside the home, and he was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

One of the victims was unresponsive and not breathing, and officers began emergency first aid while medics were called. Despite the life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said. The second victim had injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to homicide investigators, all three of the people involved knew each other and had been engaged in a verbal dispute just before the stabbing. The motive and full circumstances remained under investigation, police said.

The suspect was identified as 44-year-old San Jose resident Buu Trinh. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for murder. The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office.

Police said it was the city's 12th homicide of 2025.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Van Den Broeck #3829 and Detective Estantino #4339 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit at 3829@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4339@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.