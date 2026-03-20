San Jose juvenile riding electric bicycle dies of injuries after crashing

A boy riding an electric bicycle in San Jose died of his injuries after crashing the bicycle, police said.

The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that the crash happened Thursday at about 1:08 p.m. in the area of Remington Way and Allenwood Drive in the Norwood neighborhood of East San Jose.

The juvenile was operating a Magnum Cosmo e-bike, with another male juvenile riding as a passenger, and traveling northbound on Remington Way through the intersection with Allenwood Drive when the boy lost control and skidded to the ground, police said.

The juvenile operator suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His passenger had injuries that were not life-threatening, and he was treated on scene.

It was the city's seventh fatal collision and seventh traffic death of 2026.

The juvenile's identity was withheld until his family was properly notified.