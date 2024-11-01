Watch CBS News
2-alarm fire burns South San Jose residential structure

By Dave Pehling

Firefighters in South San Jose are at the scene of a residential building fire burning in the Cambrian neighborhood just north of Butcher Park Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The San Jose Fire Department X account posted that crews had responded to the fire at a two-story fourplex on the 1800 block of Bradford Way at around 2:30 p.m. Friday. San Jose Fire received the call at around 2:15 p.m.    

The fire is burning two blocks north of Butcher Park. Heavy smoke and fire are visible from the second floor with two upstairs units involved. PG&E crews are also on scene and have already disconnected power to a downed line. Gas to primary fire building has also been secured.

Fire officials said Bradford Way is currently closed to traffic between Camden Ave. and Ross Ave.  

People are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

