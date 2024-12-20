Incarcerated sex offender convicted in violent 1994 San Jose mall robbery cold case

A convicted sex offender already serving time at prison may never see life outside bars again after he was found guilty of committing a violent mall robbery more than three decades ago in San Jose.

Thomas Loguidice, 67, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison over the mall robbery, besides the sentence he is currently serving, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Thursday.

Thomas Loguidice San Benito County Sheriff's Office

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Jan. 13, 1994, a 21-year-old woman arrived at the President Tuxedo store in the Oakridge Mall. Being the acting manager, she prepared to open the store when Loguidice approached her and forced the victim into a back storage room at knifepoint.

The victim was forced to lay on the ground, her wrists bound, and she was tied to a pipe.

Investigators said that after taking a small amount of cash from the register in the showroom, Loguidice returned to the storage area and sexually assaulted the woman. He then fled on foot.

San Jose police investigated, but the case went cold. However, in 2022, the District Attorney's Office's Cold Case Unit discovered that DNA collected from the 1994 crime scene matched an offender profile in a national DNA database called the Combined DNA Index System.

The profile belonged to Loguidice, who was convicted in 2012 of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 13 in San Benito County. He is currently serving a 40-year prison sentence for that case, according to prosecutors.

"We do not forget. The passage of time does not minimize this defendant's violent and horrific acts, and he deserves to be held accountable. I am grateful for the terrific work of our Crime Lab, investigators, and prosecutors to bring this perpetrator to justice," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said.

However, prosecutors said Loguidice was not indicted for the sexual assault because the statute of limitations for that crime expired in 2000.