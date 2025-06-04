San Jose brothels raided, 2 arrested, as part of nationwide human trafficking crackdown

Two brothels in San Jose were raided last week and two suspects were arrested as part of a nationwide crackdown on illicit massage businesses, authorities said Wednesday.

The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that the department collaborated with the National Human Trafficking Training Center during what was called Operation Coast to Coast, targeting more than two dozen massage businesses in 19 states.

In San Jose, the Police Department's Human Trafficking Task Force investigated two businesses: one on W. Julian Street between N. Almaden Boulevard and the Guadalupe River, the other on Sheri Ann Circle in the McKay-Ringwood neighborhood of North San Jose.

On May 29, task force detectives served warrants at the two businesses and arrested two suspects who were operating the brothels, police said. They were identified as 39-year-old Yanqiong Xiong of Cupertino and 45-year-old Guijun Zhao of Rosemead, Los Angeles County.

(L-R) Yanqiong Xiong, Guijun Zhao San Jose Police Department

Police also located three women who were survivors of human trafficking and who were provided resources, the department said.

Operation Coast to Coast involved more than 150 law enforcement agencies across the U.S., resulting in 74 arrests and 88 survivors rescued, police said.

The department encouraged people with information about human trafficking to contact the Human Trafficking Task Force at (408) 537-1999 or email stopslavery@sanjoseca.gov.