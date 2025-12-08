San Jose high school students form swastika on football field, post image with Hitler quote on social media

Authorities in San Jose have launched a hate crime investigation after students at a high school formed what was described as a "human swastika" on the school's football field.

San Jose police told CBS News Bay Area that officers responded to the campus of Branham High School Friday morning for a hate crime that allegedly happened two days prior.

"Students shared a photo via social media of a 'human swastika' made with their persons," police said Monday.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, a group of students formed a swastika with their bodies on the school's football field. The students then posted a photo on social media with an antisemitic quote from Adolf Hitler.

The incident was denounced by school and local leaders.

"Our message to the community is clear: this was a disturbing and unacceptable act of antisemitism. Actions that target, demean, or threaten Jewish students have no place at Branham," said principal Beth Silbergeld. "Many in our community were rightly appalled by the image. Personally, I am horrified by this act. Professionally, I am confident and hopeful that our school community can learn from this moment and emerge stronger and more united."

Silbergeld said the photo was shared via an anonymous tip line on Wednesday evening and school staff worked quickly to identify the students involved. Citing the Family Rights and Privacy Acts, the principal said the school is prohibited from sharing the names and details of discipline actions for the involved students.

The principal added that the school was "implementing multiple educational approaches" to help students understand the history of the Holocaust and impact of hate symbols, hate speech and antisemitism.

Silbergeld said Branham also will be partnering with the Anti-Defamation League, Bay Area Jewish Coalition and the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Bay Area "to ensure we have the appropriate support and resources as we work to repair the harm caused."

State Sen. Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) said in a statement that he was "deeply disturbed" by the incident.

"Acts of hatred—no matter where they occur—have a profound impact on our young people, our families, and our broader community. There is absolutely no place for anti-Semitism, or any form of bigotry, in our schools or in our society," Cortese said.