San Jose boxing instructor accused of sex crimes against students, co-worker

The manager of a boxing gym in San Jose has been arrested on felony sexual assault charges after he allegedly committed sex crimes against three women, prosecutors said.

According to Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen's office, 42-year-old Tristan Arfi of San Jose was arrested Thursday morning and has been charged with seven counts of felony sexual assault. Arfi is the chief operating officer and manager of YBX Fitness on South First Street.

"Thanks to brave victims and the San Jose Police Department, this predator has been arrested," Rosen said in a statement. "Our job as prosecutors will be to make sure he does not hurt anyone else ever again."

Tristan Arfi, chief operating officer and manager of the YBX Fitness boxing gym in San Jose. Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office

According to a joint investigation by the DA's office and San Jose police, two victims separately reported that Arfi committed sexual batteries against them while at the gym. Both victims reported that the suspect offered them a free private massage and proceeded to touch them in a sexually inappropriate manner.

Arfi is also accused of attempting to extort a gym employee. The woman told police that he refused to pay for work unless she agreed to send him nude photos of herself.

Gym employees told investigators that they were forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement and that he threatened legal action if they discussed what they witnessed at the gym.

Prosecutors said non-disclosure agreements are invalid in California if they prevent a witness from disclosing information about unlawful acts in the workplace.

According to the DA's office, Arfi is a convicted sex offender. In 2019, he was convicted of felony sexual assault for committing lewd acts against a minor at a boxing gym in Menlo Park.

Arfi is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 23. If convicted, he faces years in prison.

Prosecutors believe there could be additional victims. Anyone with information about Arfi is asked to contact Investigator Christina Hanks of the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office over email or by calling 408-792-2851.