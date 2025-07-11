Teens arrested in San Jose gang-related attempted murder

Three 18-year-old San Jose residents were arrested last month and charged in the gang-related attempted murder of a younger teen, police said Friday.

The incident happened on the evening of February 25 at a business on East Capitol Expressway just west of McLaughlin Avenue and U.S. Highway 101. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that three male gang members confronted a juvenile male victim outside the business.

They went inside the business and the victim was beaten to the point of unconsciousness, police said, with the suspects continuing to assault him after he lost consciousness. The three suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and placed in a medically induced coma for weeks, police said. His current status was not disclosed.

Joshua Velasco San Jose Police Department

Detectives from the department's gang unit identified the suspects as Joshua Velasco and two other male suspects who were 17 at the time of the assault. On June 25, Velasco and one of the other suspects were located in San Jose and arrested, while the third suspect was arrested in Gilroy. Police said that detectives located gang indicia and evidence related to the crime.

One of the unidentified suspects was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall; Velasco and the third suspect were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail, all for attempted murder, police said.

Police asked anyone who has information about this case to contact Detective Guevara #4669 of the department's gang unit at 4669@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-3835.

