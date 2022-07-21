San Jose's Alum Rock School District eyes building homes for teachers, staff

SAN JOSE – With the cost of housing remaining high in the Bay Area, the Alum Rock Union School District in East San Jose looks at building subsidized housing for teachers and staff.

This week, the school board will be voting on a proposal to re-work Measure J, which was approved by voters in 2012, to include about $50 million to build workforce housing.

The revised measure would then be submitted to voters for approval in November.

"We want to make sure that we can offer our workforce a place that they can afford to live so they can serve our students the best way they can," said Superintendent Dr. Hilaria Bauer.

If approved, the housing will be built on yet to be determined school district property, possibly adjacent to a school site or the district office.

"All of the measures that have been brought to the voters have been successful. The voters have been very supportive of the work we are doing," Bauer told KPIX 5.

Alum Rock would follow the path first trailblazed by the Jefferson Union High School District in Daly City, which just opened more than 100 units of subsidized housing for its staff.

"It actually gives me a sense of self. Having that place I can call my own and actually feel like an adult," said Robert Randall, an IT Tech Support staff member with JUHSD.

Randall said he was living with 7 roommates before he moved into his own apartment built by the district.

His rent is $1550–a fraction of market rate for his area.

"I wouldn't underestimate the feeling you give someone when you give them a foundation, to build a future bond in the Bay Area," Randall told KPIX 5.

Alum Rock said if its own plan is approved, it will help attract and retain the best employee candidates which will help students in the long run.

"This project is exciting, in terms of innovation, in terms of bringing our community members together," Bauer said.

If approved, the district said the project would take about five years to plan and build.