Arrest made in deadly 2024 shooting inside San Jose business

Nearly one year after a deadly shooting inside a San Jose business, police on Monday have announced an arrest in the case.

According to officers, 39-year-old Lam Thanh Mac was arrested at a home in San Jose on June 19. Mac was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Police said Mac is connected to a deadly shooting that took place on the 900 block of McLaughlin Avenue on the morning of Aug. 11, 2024. Shortly after 3:15 a.m., officers were called after multiple reports of a shooting inside the business.

When police arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The suspect had fled before police arrived.

During the investigation, homicide detectives identified Mac as the primary suspect and obtained a warrant. Detectives believed he had fled to the Las Vegas area following the shooting.

Lam Thanh Mac, who is facing a murder charge following a deadly shooting inside a business on McLaughlin Avenue in San Jose on Aug. 11, 2024. San Jose Police Department

"We are deeply grateful to everyone who shared information, kept this case in the public eye, and supported the search for justice," police said in a statement Monday.

According to jail records, Mac is being held without bail.