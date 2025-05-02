San Jose Police Department identifies suspect from a deadly shooting in August

San Jose police on Friday said they have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting at a business last August.

Lam Thanh Mac, 39, is wanted in connection with a shooting reported at 3:18 a.m. on Aug. 11 at a business in the 900 block of McLaughlin Avenue.

San Jose Police have identified Lam Thanh Mac as a suspect in a shooting in August 2024. San Jose Police Department

Multiple people called to report a shooting inside the business and officers arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries there, police said. The man's name was not immediately available.

Detectives eventually identified Mac, a San Jose resident, as the shooting suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. He allegedly fled the area and remains at large, and investigators believe he fled to the Las Vegas area.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Varela or Detective Montoya of the San Jose police homicide unit at 3638@sanjoseca.gov or 3644@sanjoseca.gov.