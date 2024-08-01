San Jose police seek help in cold case murders from 2018, 2020

Police in San Jose are seeking additional leads and released photos in connection with homicides that took place in 2018 and 2020, with the hope of solving the cold cases.

In a statement Thursday, police shared a surveillance photo of two suspects connected to a homicide that took place near East Virginia and South 3rd streets on the morning of Dec. 5, 2018. According to officers, an male victim suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased.

Surveillance photo of two men suspected in a cold case homicide near East Virginia and South 3rd streets in San Jose on Dec. 5, 2018. San Jose Police Department

The incident was the city's 25th homicide of 2018.

Police are also seeking information in connection with a homicide that took place on Orlando Drive on the evening of Nov. 20, 2020.

According to officers, the adult male victim was shot multiple times while sitting in his vehicle. The man was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

Police believe the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle described as a late 1990s gold Lexus. The shooting was the city's 39th homicide of 2020.

Surveillance photo of a vehicle, believed to be a Lexus sedan, connected to a cold case homicide on Orlando Drive in San Jose on Nov. 20, 2020. San Jose Police Department

Anyone with information about either case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Van Brande of the department's homicide unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.

Tips can also be given anonymously to the homicide unit by visiting sjpd.org/wanted.