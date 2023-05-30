San Joaquin sheriff's deputy released from hospital after car chase, crash

TRACY - A San Joaquin County sheriff's deputy was released from a hospital Monday following a pursuit of three armed carjacking suspects that ended in a crash near state Highway 120 in Manteca.

Tony Jones, 21, Jason King, 25, and Treivon Woods, 27, were arrested and booked into jail in connection with the chase and crash.

Around 7:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were contacted by a victim who said he had been carjacked at gunpoint at about 11 p.m. Sunday in the area of Main Street and Oro Avenue in Stockton.

Deputies said they were told at 10:15 a.m. Monday that the vehicle, a white Dodge Charger with red wheels, was reported to be somewhere outside the city of Tracy.

The Tracy Police Department found the car just before 11 a.m. in the area of Byron and Grant Line roads and officers attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle allegedly did not stop and a pursuit ensued, according to authorities. A San Joaquin County sheriff's deputy joined the vehicle pursuit once the car hit the freeway.

Deputies said the suspects led the chase onto eastbound Interstate Highway 205 and then onto eastbound Highway 120, reaching speeds of over 100 mph.

Ultimately, the car pursuit ended after the vehicle took the Airport Road off-ramp and lost control, crashing into a nearby field. The deputy also crashed into the same field.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the deputy chased the three suspects after they allegedly ran from the suspect vehicle toward a nearby neighborhood.

After several agencies arrived at the scene, they set up a perimeter to keep the suspects contained and caught two of the three.

The last suspect reportedly escaped into the neighborhood. He was located hiding in a backyard after a Tracy Police Department drone was deployed. All three suspects and the deputy were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The deputy was released from the hospital Monday after being treated for minor injuries.

A loaded firearm was located inside the vehicle, deputies said.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing.