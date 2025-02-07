San Francisco Zoo gorilla "Oscar Jonesy" dies after medical procedure

Officials at the San Francisco Zoo on Friday confirmed that their 43-year-old endangered Western lowland gorilla named "Oscar Jonesy" died after a medical procedure on Thursday afternoon.

Zoo officials said that Oscar Jonesy was the third oldest male of his species living in a U.S. zoo facility.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of Oscar," said Tanya Peterson, San Francisco Zoo CEO and Executive Director. "He was truly an amazing ambassador for this critically endangered species and a favorite among staff, guests and volunteers alike. I thank our incredible animal care teams and the multiple medical specialists who participated to mitigate the risks associated with any medical procedure, especially in an aging great ape. We are grateful for the opportunity to have known Oscar and remain awed by his nobility and quiet strength."

San Francisco Zoo gorilla Oscar Jonesy, who died following a medical procedure on Feb. 6, 2025. San Francisco Zoo/May Woon

The zoo's Chief Veterinarian Dr. Adrian Mutlow said the procedure went well and Oscar was showing initial signs of recovery from anesthesia when ""he suddenly became unresponsive and stopped breathing."

"We responded immediately but even with the assistance of critical care specialists from Stanford, we were unable to revive him," said Dr. Mutlow in the release. With no signs of serious illness found during the examination, we do not have a definitive cause of death but we should know more following the necropsy examination which will be performed at UC Davis Veterinary School today."

The release noted that the average lifespan of Western lowland gorillas is 30 to 40 years in the wild.

Oscar Jonesy was born in 1981 and had lived at the Buffalo Zoo for many years before moving to the San Francisco Zoo in 2004, becoming the "silverback" or head of the zoo's "troop" of gorillas.

He was the father of "Kabibe," who was born on July 17, 2013, and tragically died the following year after being crushed by a hydraulic door while the gorillas were being moved to their night quarters. The zoo investigated the accident as some zoo keepers claimed there were safety issues with the doors to the gorilla enclosure.

In the end, the zoo paid a $1,750 find for negligence over the fatal accident.

In 2020, the zoo's 39-year-old female gorilla "Zura" died after suffering from long-term digestive issues.

The zoo's "Jones Family Gorilla Preserve" is currently home home to three adult females: "Bawang," "Monifa" and

"Kimani."

The zoo has faced criticism for the deterioration of the facility in recent months. Back in October, CBS News Bay Area reported on an audit compiled by the San Francisco Animal Control and Welfare Commission that called the zoo outdated and unsafe for animals and visitors.

More recently, longtime zoo donor John McNellis told CBS News Bay Area he would be withholding funds from the facility until it has a new administration. In addition to the zoo becoming more run down and in desperate need of refurbishment, he disagrees with the zoo's pursuit of a $25 million project to bring giant pandas back to the facility.