Update: Woman fatally shot by security guard outside San Francisco Walgreens on Market Street

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting by a private security guard outside a Walgreens on Market Street early Thursday evening that left a woman dead, according to authorities.

Police said shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a business located on the 800 block of Market Street near Fourth Street and the Westfield Mall entrance. Arriving officers located a 24-year-old woman just outside the Walgreens store suffering from injuries caused by a gunshot.

Police provided aid and called paramedics to the scene, who transported the victim to an area hospital. Authorities did not provide information regarding the woman's medical condition. Officers detained a person possibly involved in the shooting.

Video from the scene showed evidence markers directly outside the Market Street Walgreens location.

On Friday, police confirmed that despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to her injuries. The department's Homicide Detail has taken over the investigation.

Police said the preliminary investigation determined that a theft allegedly occurred during the incident. The investigation identified the shooting suspect who had been detained as 33-year-old Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, who was working as a private security guard, reportedly at the Walgreens store.

Anthony was booked into San Francisco County Jail on the charge of homicide.

While an arrest has been made, this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.