San Francisco woman, child riding bike injured in hit-and-run crash

A San Francisco driver hit a woman and a child, who was riding a bicycle, Saturday evening in Central Richmond, police said.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near 31st Avenue and Clement Street.

San Francisco Police said the woman was walking with her juvenile child, who was riding a bicycle,e when they were hit by a vehicle. They were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver did not stay at the scene, and police are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 415-575-4444.