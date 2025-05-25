Watch CBS News
San Francisco woman, child riding bike injured in hit-and-run crash

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

A San Francisco driver hit a woman and a child, who was riding a bicycle, Saturday evening in Central Richmond, police said.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near 31st Avenue and Clement Street.

San Francisco Police said the woman was walking with her juvenile child, who was riding a bicycle,e when they were hit by a vehicle. They were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver did not stay at the scene, and police are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 415-575-4444.

