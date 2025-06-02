Watch CBS News
San Francisco Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that injured 5-year-old child

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Police on Monday said they arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a child on May 24.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday in Daly City. Police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Jonathan Tyler Lam.

On May 24, a woman was walking with her 5-year-old, who was on a push bike, in the area of 31st Avenue and Clement Street. Police said that around 6:20 p.m., they were struck by a driver who then left the scene.

The child was taken to the hospital, and on Monday, police said the child's injuries were life-threatening.

Police said Lam was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

