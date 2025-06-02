San Francisco Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that injured 5-year-old child

San Francisco Police on Monday said they arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a child on May 24.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday in Daly City. Police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Jonathan Tyler Lam.

On May 24, a woman was walking with her 5-year-old, who was on a push bike, in the area of 31st Avenue and Clement Street. Police said that around 6:20 p.m., they were struck by a driver who then left the scene.

The child was taken to the hospital, and on Monday, police said the child's injuries were life-threatening.

Police said Lam was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.