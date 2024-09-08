San Francisco Walgreens employee stabbed during confrontation with robber

A San Francisco Walgreens security guard was stabbed Friday during a confrontation with someone who was trying to steal merchandise, police said on Saturday.

The stabbing happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Walgreens on the 300 block of Montgomery Street.

Police said officers arrived to find an employee who was suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to police, the employee was stabbed when they confronted a man who was trying to steal merchandise.

The attempted robber fled the scene, and police said no arrest has been made yet.