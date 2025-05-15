San Francisco's Valencia Street filled with cyclists on Bike to Wherever Day

Cyclists take to revamped Valencia Street in San Francisco on Bike to Wherever Day

SAN FRANCISCO — Thursday was Bike to Wherever Day, and cyclists took part in a four-mile ride through the city to celebrate.

Valencia Street was busy with cyclists taking advantage of the latest changes to the side-running bike lane.

"I'm glad to see it done," said cyclist Jeremy Pollack. "The construction was a pain."

Pollack frequently bikes through the city with precious cargo in tow. He likes the side running bike lane but has to keep an eye on cars that are turning right. Everywhere he pedals, he's worried about safety.

"Definitely with kids, I'm a lot more careful and picky about which routes I'll take," he said. "There's some places I just won't go if there's not a safe bike route. Especially with kids."

The center bike lane down Valencia Street received some criticism from cyclists and merchants. Puerto Allegre restaurant has been in William Vigil's family for nearly 60 years. Vigil says the center bike lanes created a traffic mess and prefers this design.

"It just makes things go around a little easier," said Vigil. "Before the middle lane, it was a little congested because the fact that when cars would jam up and someone would double park, you couldn't get around them."

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency voted last November to go back to the curbside design after doing block-by-block outreach last year. Some bicyclists, though, say they will miss the old design.

"I really liked the center bike lane," said cyclist Sandy Ryza. "I thought I could go really fast and see around me."

The goal of the side-running bike lanes was to find the best solution for merchants, drivers, and cyclists. Pollack knows his vision won't get much support, but he dreams of a truly safe bike path in the future.

"I think a car-free Valencia Street and have Mission Street for buses, Valencia Street for bikes and Guerrero Street for cars," Pollack said. "That would be the best solution."