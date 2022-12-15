Watch CBS News
Crime

Suspect arrested after San Francisco Tenderloin shooting leaves man gravely injured

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 05:01

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 29-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting late Wednesday night in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 11:49 p.m. in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available as of Thursday afternoon.

At least one arrest has been made in the case, but police have not released the name of the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

First published on December 15, 2022 / 4:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.