Overnight fire damages 6-story apartment building in San Francisco's Tenderloin

More than two dozen residents were displaced after a two-alarm fire broke out in an apartment building in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood overnight.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to a six-story building on the 200 block of Turk Street, between Jones and Leavenworth streets. Firefighters said the fire started on the second floor of the building's light well and burned up to the roof.

Crews were able to put out the fire early Wednesday morning.

1 alarm fire on the 200 block of Turk St. Fire started on the 2nd floor light well of a multi story apartment building. A 2nd alarm was called due to the fire traveling vertically in the light well from floor 2 to the roof of the 6 story building. All residents have been… pic.twitter.com/TcRj8CEJpO — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 13, 2026

About 25 people were displaced and the Red Cross were on scene to assist with shelter, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.