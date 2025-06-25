San Francisco police bust alleged gambling den in Tenderloin liquor store
Police in San Francisco said they seized gambling machines and illegal drugs, along with making an arrest, following the bust of an alleged gambling den inside a liquor store in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood.
On Tuesday, officers with the Tenderloin Station and the Drug Market Coordination Center executed a warrant at the business located on the 200 block of Taylor Street, between Eddy and Ellis streets.
Police said the search was prompted by a month-long investigation into the establishment, which was suspected of operating as an illegal gambling facility and selling tobacco products without a permit.
During the search, investigators issued citations to an employee and a patron who was allegedly gambling. Multiple gambling machines, a firearm and magazine, along with illegal weapons were seized.
Officers said they also seized more than $17,000 in cash, suspected narcotics, drug paraphernalia and suspected mushrooms.
Following the bust, police arrested Alaa Wadhah Abdo Alghathi, a 21-year-old from Daly City. Alghaithi was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of multiple offenses, including possession of a controlled substance for sale, participating in illegal gambling, operating or maintaining a drug house and selling tobacco products without a license.
He is also accused of carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony, along with possessing brass knuckles and a shuriken, more commonly known as a "ninja star" or "throwing star."
Police did not say when Algathi would appear in court on the charges.