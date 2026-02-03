Teens aged 15, 16, arrested in San Francisco shooting death of 15-year-old girl

Two teenagers were arrested as suspects in a triple shooting last week in San Francisco that killed a 15-year-old girl, authorities said Tuesday.

The shooting happened on Friday afternoon in the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Laguna Street, just south of Jefferson Square Park in the city's Western Addition neighborhood. The San Francisco Police Department said that the girl was critically injured and later died at the hospital, while the two other victims were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

In a press release on Tuesday, the Police Department said that investigators identified two suspects, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old. On Monday, they developed probable cause to arrest both teens for the shooting, and they were booked at the Juvenile Justice Center on a homicide charge, police said.

The victim was identified by her family as Jayda Mabrey, a student at nearby Gateway High School. The family said in an online fundraising post that she was a bystander who was caught in the crossfire during the shooting. The family also said Jayda's little sister, who was not injured, witnessed the shooting.

Police said despite the arrests, the investigation was still active and anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the department at (415) 575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.