Victim killed in triple shooting near San Francisco park identified as 15-year-old girl

The victim killed in a triple shooting at a San Francisco park on Friday was identified as a 15-year-old girl by her family.

Her family identified her as Jayda Mabrey in an online fundraising post made over the weekend. Family said she was a bystander who was caught in the crossfire during a shooting Friday around 5:15 p.m., near Golden Gate Avenue and Laguna Street.

Mabrey was a 10th-grade student at Gateway High School, the school confirmed to CBS News Bay Area on Monday.

"The Gateway Public Schools community is heartbroken to share the tragic news of the passing of one of our students, Jayda Mabrey, a 10th‑grade student at Gateway High School. Jayda was a cherished member of our school community—deeply loved by her peers, teachers, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her loss is felt profoundly across our campuses," executive director Dr. Alicia Montgomery said.

According to Mabrey's family, her little sister witnessed the shooting, which also injured two other teens.

Police are still investigating and said they did not have any updates on the search for the shooter.