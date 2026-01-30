At least 1 with critical injuries in triple shooting on Golden Gate Avenue on San Francisco

At least three people were injured in a shooting just south of Jefferson Square Park in San Francisco late Friday afternoon, officials said.

The San Francisco Police Department said the shooting happened in the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Laguna Street around 5:15 p.m.

Among the three people who were shot, at least one had critical injuries, officials said.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates as they become available.